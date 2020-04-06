SBP establishes quarantine centre at tennis centre hostel

LAHORE (APP): The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has established a quarantine centre at the hostel of tennis stadium, at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

The quarantine centre has been set up with collaboration of the City District Government and Punjab Health Department to provide timely treatment to coronavirus patients. Sixty-seven coronavirus patients including 52 men, 10 women and five children, who were brought from Multan, have been shifted to the quarantine centre.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said here on Monday that all departments were making combined efforts to fight the deadly virus. “There is no need to get afraid of coronavirus. Our people can get complete protection from it by adopting preventive measures, issued by the government,” he added.

Aulakh said the Sports Board Punjab was taking effective measures to get rid of coronavirus, alongside the Punjab government. “The make-shift quarantine centre at the tennis complex is providing the best health facilities to coronavirus patients.

The staff were maintaining a clean and tidy atmosphere at the quarantine centre,” he added.