SC issues show-cause notices to Vawda, Mustafa Kamal for remarks against judges

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has summoned Senator Faisal Vawda and MQM leader Mustafa Kamal in connection with a suo motu notice case for contempt proceedings after remarks by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa that even the parliamentarians cannot take up the conduct of the judges.

A three-judge apex court bench lead by CJP Isa and comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan conducted the hearing of the case on Friday.

The Supreme Court on Thursday fixed the case for contempt proceedings against independent Senator Faisal Vawda for Friday. The advocate on record will be Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan.

The development comes a day after Faisal Vawda questioned judges about their allegations of interference in judicial matters by intelligence agencies, saying without evidence no one had the right to raise a finger at institutions.

In late March, six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges wrote a startling letter to the Supreme Judicial Council members, regarding attempts to pressure judges through the abduction and torture of their relatives as well as secret surveillance cameras inside their homes.

Meanwhile, in a letter written to IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on the breach of his family’s personal data, Justice Babar Sattar had said that while hearing the audio leaks case, he had issued notices to the heads of intelligence and investigation agencies, besides relevant ministries.

In his press conference at the National Press Club on Wednesday, Faisal Vawda came down hard on the judiciary, saying the country’s judicial history was not up to the mark and institutions should not be targeted.

Vawda had said that the trend of targeting institutions should be stopped, asking why why Justice Sattar had raised his voice “one year after the alleged interference and if the IHC judges had any evidence they should come forward. We will stand with you.”

MNA Mustafa Kamal had recently claimed the judiciary had set “ethical standards” for politicians and the dual citizenship of judges was a “big question mark” and the judiciary should be made answerable on this issue, while Awn had termed it a crisis that would lead to an “anarchy in the country”.

During Supreme Court hearing on changes to the NAB laws on Thursday, Justice Athar Minallah had addressed the AGP and said: “You have now started threatening the judges through proxies? Will you make a football from our wigs?”

The AGP in turn said Faisal Vawda’s press conference was tantamount to contempt. “We do not support this action,” AGP Awan added.

During the proceedings on Friday, CJP Isa remarked tarnishing image of courts should be avoided as they do not want “conflict” with anyone.

The court later issued show-cause notices to Faisal Vawda, Mustafa Kamal for remarks against judges and also sought their replies.

The apex court also sought transcripts and video recording of the press conferences of Vawda and Mustafa Kamal from PEMRA.

The court directed both lawmakers to submit their responses within two weeks and adjourned the hearing until June 5.

