Islamabad DC’s sentence suspended in contempt case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court on Friday suspended DC Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz, SSP Operations, Jameel Zafdar and SHO’s sentence awarded in a contempt case.

IHC in its judgment, ruled that DC Irfan Nawaz Memon had been found guilty of misconduct for taking actions that were beyond his authority and was awarded 6-month jail sentence.

Moreover, the Islamabad police SSP (operations) was sentenced to four-month imprisonment besides a fine of Rs100,000. However, the Saddar SP was acquitted of the contempt of court charges. SHO Nasir Manzoor was also sent to jail for two months and fined Rs100,000.

In a written order released by IHC CJ Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Gul Hasan Aurangzeb suspended sentences awarded to the officials in contempt case and fixed their appeal for a hearing on May 7.

On March 1, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon challenged the six-month jail sentence awarded in a contempt of court case.

As per details, the intra-court appeal was filed in Islamabad High Court challenging the single-bench verdict.

The appeal urged the court to declare the verdict null and void and acquit Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon from the contempt case.