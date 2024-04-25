Schedule for matric exams announced in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Islamabad (FBISE) has released the exam schedule for classes 9 and 10, on Thursday.

As per details, the SSC Part 1 and SSC Part 2 exams will start from 26th March 2024.

The exams will continue till 25 April 2024.

The federal board directed examination staff to remain vigilant and to make all necessary arrangements before the commencement of examinations.

SSC Part 2 exams will start with a Mathematics paper whereas SSC Part 1 exams will start with a Physics paper.

Candidates will be issued roll number slips soon and FBISE Matric exams will be held under stringent guidelines.