Four including a woman killed in Bannu firing

Jamal Qamar

BANNU: At least four persons including a woman were killed and two others sustained severe wounds as unknown armed men opened fire at them in Hathikhel area here on Thursday.

According to police sources, the suspects fled from the scene of the incident while the police have shifted the dead bodies to the District Headquarter Hospital. The security personnel said that the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. They said that investigation into the matter has been launched to nab the culprits.