Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud

FP Report

RIYAD: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Jeddah. The Secretary underscored the importance of urgently addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to achieve an enduring end to the crisis in Gaza and to the establishment of a future Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel. The Secretary and the Crown Prince continued discussions on achieving lasting regional peace and security, including through greater integration among countries in the region and enhanced bilateral cooperation between the United States and Saudi Arabia. The Secretary and Crown Prince also discussed the need for an end to Houthi attacks that are undermining both freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and progress on the Yemen peace process.