Sedition case: Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Capt (r) Safdar

ISLAMABAD: A court of judicial magistrate in Gujranwala Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Capt (r) Safdar in the sedition case.

Judicial Magistrate Faisal Al-Islam issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Capt (r) Safdar over not appearing before the court.

The court ordered the police to arrest Capt (r) Safdar and produce him before the court on October 24.

It is to be noted here that a case had been registered against Capt (r) Safdar on October 3, 2020, at the Satellite Town police station in Gujranwala during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on the charge of sedition and inflammatory speeches against the institutions.

