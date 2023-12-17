Senate body directs MoCC&EC to work out better strategy to curb smog

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The members of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change on Thursday directed the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination to work out a better strategy to curb smog as the environmental pollution in the major cities of the country was lingering despite all policy and regulatory efforts.

The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change was held here at the Parliament House with Senator Seemee Ezdi in Chair. The committee members emphasized the urgent issue of smog in various cities of Punjab.

The committee chairperson initiated the discussion by pointing out that this critical matter is often considered only when it’s too late. Officers from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC) provided a briefing on the factors contributing to air pollution in Punjab’s cities.

The MoCC&EC officers explained that a significant portion of pollution is due to traffic pollution. They presented their legal and institutional framework for smog prevention and control. They also highlighted weaknesses in watch and ward, work prosecution, collaboration, presence, operations, and monitoring.

They admitted some industries in the north of Lahore violated their standardized procedures. They mentioned their forward strategy involves strengthening field officers, presence, drone surveillance, improved and timely reporting, and daily debriefing sessions.

They initiated the ECO Watch Android app for accurate mapping of irritants, ensuring daily monitoring of actions, and tracking pollutant footprints. They also reported implementing 80% effective emission control to reduce black smoke.

The committee chairperson expressed that, despite these efforts, smog persists in the region, suggesting a possible flaw in the implementation of their methodology.

Officers concluded that local pollutants such as transport, fugitive dust, and uncontrollable dry sweeping contribute to environmental degradation, while industrial contributions to pollution have significantly decreased. Senator Dr. Mohammad Humayun Mohmand highlighted that the issues are not being addressed correctly, with progress stagnant compared to the previous year. He recommended a reassessment of the monitoring of the Air Quality Index (AQI). Senator Taj Haider also suggested a clear policy for transportation to mitigate pollution issues.

Furthermore, the secretary MoCC&EC provided a briefing on COP28, explaining that Pakistan, the UAE, the Philippines, and Saudi Arabia were elected for the Loss and Damage Fund. It was successfully operationalized under the World Bank, with a pledge of more than USD 792 million and Pakistan played a vital role in its operationalization during COP27 and COP28. Additionally, Pakistan was nominated to the Santiago Network Board in COP28 as well.

Addressing climate change financing, the secretary of MoCC&EC added that funding priorities for mitigation and adaptation, ranging from 34 to 66 per cent, have been initiated. The recognition of ocean and coastal systems-based mitigation has also been included in the Global Stocktake (GST) of COP28. (APP)