Senate elections: Interior Minister Naqvi files nomination papers as independent candidate

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Affairs and former Punjab caretaker chief minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi filed nomination papers for the Senate as an independent candidate on Saturday.

According to details, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will contest Senate election on general seat. He submitted his two nomination papers at the Election Commission Office in Lahore.

In the first nomination paper, Mohsin Naqvi was proposed by Chaudhry Shafay Hussain of PML-Q and endorsed by Khawaja Imran Nazir of PML-N. In the second nomination paper, PPP’s Syed Ali Haider Gilani proposed Mohsin Naqvi for the Senate elections, and IPP’s Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena seconded him.

Mohsin Naqvi reached the election commission office along with Punjab ministers Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Khawaja Imran Nazir while Ghazanfar Abbas Chhina of IPP and Ali Haider Gilani of PPP were aslo flanked by Mohsin Naqvi.

Lawyers welcomed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the Election Commission office in Lahore and showered flowers on him.