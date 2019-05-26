Senate speaker denies links with detained ex-advisor

KABUL (TOLO News): Senate Speaker Fazl Hadi Muslimyar on Sunday denied ties with Haji Delawar, a former advisor to Muslimyar who is facing charges of sheltering terrorists.

On Thursday, Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry in a statement said that Delawar, an advisor to Muslimyar, had been arrested on charges of “supporting and sheltering terrorists”.

Muslimyar said that Delawar served as an advisor to the Meshrano Jirga, Afghanistan’s Senate, and that he had no type of relations with him.

“I am not afraid of your propaganda. This is not the first or the second conspiracy. This marks the sixth or the eights conspiracies in the past five years. Every year, there is a new plot,” said Muslimyar.

Defiant Muslimyar who believes that linking Delawar with him was a conspiracy called for full investigations into the case.

“From the day Haji Delawar was arrested, the entire episode went viral on Facebook. Who gave it to the media? This is a deliberate move and they want to defame Meshrano Jirga,” said Abdul Latif Nahzatyar, a Senator.

Meanwhile, a number of Kabul residents have warmly welcomed the move by the Ministry of Interior.

“We welcome the move by the Ministry of Interior and want it to arrest such criminals and hand them over to the judiciaries,” said Kabul Mohammad Sangar, a Kabul resident.

“I call on the Ministry of Interior to move on with the process and arrest the criminals,” said Mohammad, a Kabul resident.

The Ministry of Interior said in a statement that Delawar owned fake number plates, armored vehicles, guns, and many Pakistani ID cards.

The statement said that Delawar “had supported and sheltered terrorists”.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said that last year a soldier at a checkpoint in Jalalabad city in eastern Nangarhar province had removed the tinted glasses from Delwar’s armored vehicle, but the day after that the soldier was killed in an explosion.

Rahimi said that despite other accusations, Delwar is accused of that explosion and killing of that soldier.