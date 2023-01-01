Send illegal migrants to Islington – see how liberal opinion likes it then

Douglas Murray

Just when you think things cannot get any worse, illegal migration across the Channel now seems to have got so bad that the Government is relying on the weather to bring the numbers down. Last Friday more than 800 illegal migrants successfully made the crossing. That was the highest daily total this year. But it also stood out in the stats because choppy waters had delayed crossings for a week, allowing some officials to pretend the problem was on the way to being solved.

I sometimes wonder if this Government will be reduced to simply praying to the sky gods to solve this problem. Because otherwise it seems that they are out of ideas. It’s really very simple: the only way to stop illegal immigration is to either repel people at your borders or deport them when they come into the country. Both of these take a minimal amount of political capital to be spent. Both need to be done in the face of small but vocal lobbies of activists who pretend that everyone arriving is a legitimate asylum seeker, namely those who find France insufficiently commodious to their requirements. All weak governments find it easier to put the problem off for another day. The Conservative Party has been in power for over 13 years. In 2016 some of its members successfully led this country to vote to leave the EU because (among other things) if we remained in the bloc we could not get immigration under control. The country voted to leave, but the Government failed to deliver and get immigration under control, quite the opposite. Indeed, last year saw a record net migration into the UK of 600,000. So the idea that the Conservative Party has the political will to get any of this under control is for the birds. Of course it is a unique tragedy of UK politics that the only party likely to replace the Conservatives as the party of government would actually be worse on this fundamental question of our time. In the US Joe Biden’s failure to control his southern border is one of the two leading factors that could propel a Republican into the White House next year. But in the UK the party of opposition will not campaign against illegal immigration and will, without doubt, do even less than the current Government to get the problem under control.

In this situation it is easy to be fatalistic. Plenty of politicians and other officials clearly are. They take the old approach, which has existed in this country since at least the 1960s; that immigration is one of those issues best dealt with by leaving it to your successors to address. The case backlog is too long, the details too difficult, the pushback from the system too extreme, they mutter. Some of this has merit. The fact that the woman recently in charge of asylum policy at the Home Office – Emma Haddad – left her job to join the open border organisation Amnesty is a sign of where we are. Personally I do not believe this phenomenon is also in the hands of the sky gods – something impossible to change. As I have long argued, I want to see the names of people in the Home Office who have allowed in – for instance – terrorists and other criminals who have gone on to cause terrible harm in this country. Just as people in the system are made to pay for scandals that obsess the Left – the Windrush scandal comes to mind – so it should also be the case that people in the system pay if they do things as a result of perceived “virtue”. Letting the Manchester Arena bomber’s family into this country, for instance; or the Parsons Green bomber. I want names, firings and – where possible – prosecutions of public servants who cannot be bothered to enforce policy that would actually protect the public. But again, this Government seems not to have the courage to do that. Anymore than they have the courage to withdraw this country from the out-dated and unworkable ECHR. Again they seem to think that they can leave the problem for another day.

And again, their Democrat counterparts in the US think a similar thing. Record migration from the southern border in the US has led to Republican governors in Arizona and Texas bussing some of the illegal migrants who arrive in their states into Democrat-run “sanctuary cities”. Places like New York and Chicago, which have talked of the importance of allowing migrants in, now have to cope with housing thousands of illegals. Staggeringly, one answer to the billions of dollars this now costs offered by Democrat politicians is to argue that illegal migrants should be allowed to work as soon as they arrive, thus alleviating the cost to the taxpayer. What they do not realise is that this will cause the desire to come to the States illegally to sky-rocket. You can already cross the border with ease and then get put up in a NY hotel. If you can also earn many times what you would have earned back home then this becomes the best deal of all, and makes a mockery of the labyrinthine system that is the legal route to working in the US. At some point this will come to a political head in Washington. It should do in the UK as well. All of this is simply unsustainable; something has to give. Let me make a suggestion that may be unpopular, but is necessary. Let the Conservative government stop trying to “hide” the unprecedented numbers of arrivals into our country. Stop sending them to corners of Liverpool where any local objection can be snorted at as “racist” by right-on Londoners and others. Work out the parts of the country that are most in favour of illegal migration – Islington springs to mind – and send the illegal migrants there.

When their streets are full of the consequences they might realise the most basic fact of all: you cannot put this off till tomorrow. Because the problem is already here; the future arrived faster than expected. Rub that in the noses of the people who wanted this to happen. It would comprise some justice at least.

The Telegraph