Severe storms to hit Eastern U.S. over Memorial Day Weekend

Filip Timotija

Severe storms are projected to hit the Eastern U.S. over Memorial Day Weekend, delivering wind gusts, tornadoes and increased rainfall to several regions as they celebrate the federal holiday.

Thunderstorms and increased showers are expected over parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and central Texas, according to The National Weather Service (NWS). Those thunderstorms are projected to stick through Sunday morning.

“The hazards associated with these thunderstorms are frequent lightning, severe thunderstorm wind gusts, hail and a few tornadoes,” NWS said.

Wind gusts exceeding 65 knots are another threat for western Missouri, Kansas and some parts of northern Oklahoma.

With incoming thunderstorms and showers, heavy rain is projected in northwestern Arkansas, western Missouri, eastern Kansas and southeastern Nebraska, according to NWS.

“The associated heavy rain will create mainly localized areas of flash flooding, with urban areas, roads, small streams, and low-lying areas the most vulnerable,” NWS said on Saturday.

Parts of the Middle Mississippi Valley and Ohio Valley are expected to experience severe thunderstorms. The storms will touch various cities in the Midwest, including Cincinnati, St. Louis, Chicago and Indianapolis.

The threat of excessive rainfall is projected to move to parts of the Northeast on Monday while parts of Tennessee and Mississippi are under flood alerts.

Parts of the South will not deal with storms, but will be looking for places to cool down.

Temperatures could rise up to 115 degrees in those regions throughout the long weekend.

Courtesy: thehill