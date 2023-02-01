Shaheen Shah Afridi soars to no. 1 in ICC ODI bowling rankings

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Left-arm pace sensation, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has made a significant leap in the latest ICC rankings, securing the No. 1 spot in ODI bowling. This achievement comes on the back of his impressive performance in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Afridi’s rise to the top was propelled by his exceptional performance against Bangladesh, where he claimed three wickets for just 21 runs in nine overs. This performance not only helped Pakistan secure a crucial victory but also marked a personal milestone for Afridi as he reached 100 wickets in ODIs. Achieving this feat in just his 51st innings, Afridi has become the third-quickest to this landmark and the quickest fast bowler, surpassing even Mitchell Starc.

In addition to his bowling prowess, Afridi’s contribution to Pakistan’s World Cup campaign has been significant. He is currently the joint-leading wicket-taker of the tournament alongside Adam Zampa, with 16 wickets in seven innings.

With this achievement, Afridi has displaced Australian quick Josh Hazlewood from the top spot. Mohammed Siraj and Keshav Maharaj have also moved down one place each, now occupying the third and fourth positions respectively.

This is a moment of pride for Pakistan cricket as it now boasts two players occupying the No. 1 position in both batting and bowling formats. Babar Azam continues to hold onto the top spot in batting, albeit with a slender lead of just two rating points over Shubman Gill.