Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen together in the upcoming movie ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Tehri’.

Both the actors are busy in the shooting of the film in Uttarkhand. The film is being directed by Shree Narayan Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar Dua and Vipul K Rawal. The film deals with the menace of escalating electric bills.

The film is all set to hit the theatre screens on August 31, 2018.

