Sharjeel accuses PTI of politicizing deaths of its workers

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister and PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday said that the PTI’s sole agenda was how to politicize deaths of its workers.

He was of the view that the PTI could go to any extent to gain political mileage. “The purpose of PTI Chief Imran Khan’s politics is to create chaos in the society,” he alleged.

He also alleged that if required, the PTI could even get its own workers killed.

The minister opined that both Imran and his party lay exposed.

Memon said satirically that he had heard that Imran now considered Shah Mehmood Qureshi a threat for himself. “I would like to advise Imran to be careful,” he added.

The minister did not stop there, and claimed that the PTI chief had come to power with the help of the country’s establishment.

And last but not the least, he alleged that Imran was funded by Israel and India.