Sharjeel condemns act of terror of PTI goons

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has strongly condemned the act of terrorism by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf goons on the day of polls in Karachi.

In a statement, provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that PTI goons committed worst terrorism to spread horror so as to stop the voters for casting their right in local body’s elections in Karachi.

He said that everyone has seen that PTI member of Sindh Assembly Firdoss Shamim Naqvi was found removing the seals of ballot box in a polling station which is sheer violations of election commission code for conduct.

He said that they condemn the act of Firdoss Shamim Naqvi and demand Election Commission of Pakistan to initiate action against him.

The minister added that PTI goons attack son of Pakistan People’s Party MNA Shahida Rehmani and tortured his accomplices. ‘Local leader of Pakistan People’s Party Shahzad Memon’s vehicle was also attacked by PTI workers and brooked it’s windscreens,’ he added.

The minister said that they strongly condemn such acts of terrorism of PTI. The minister warned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf to stop the politics of violence and terrorism.