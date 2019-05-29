SHC orders NAB to file reference against Siraj Durrani by June 11

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered National accountability Bureau (NAB) to file reference against Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in accountability court by 11th of next month.

The court was hearing bail application of Agha Siraj Durrani, his brother Agha Maseeh Durrani and other accused in Karachi on Wednesday.

Investigation officer NAB informed the court that NAB chairman has accorded approval for lodging reference against Agha Siraj Durrani and other accused and reference will be filed tomorrow.