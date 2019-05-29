WHO lauds steps of federal Govt to control HIV/AIDS

F.P. Report

LARKANA: A WHO delegation headed by Dr. Palitha Mahipala called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at governor house in Karachi today (Wednesday) and discussed matters pertaining to outbreak of HIV/AIDS in Larkana district.

During the meeting, Dr. Palitha Mahipala lauded the steps of federal government to control HIV/AIDS in the country.

The meeting was informed that the WHO team will submit its report in three weeks to Federal Minister for Health and Governor Sindh.

Governor Sindh speaking on the occasion expressed provincial government full support to WHO team.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister of Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Pechuho also held a meeting with the delegation of World Health Organization in Karachi and discussed matter of spreading of HIV in Larkana district.

WHO officials will start field work tomorrow and try to find the root cause of the outbreak through a geographical mapping process.

The WHO team will also provide the HIV treatment kits for the affected children.