Shehbaz confirms Nawaz Sharif to return Pakistan on October 21

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday revealed the date for his elder brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan ahead of the upcoming elections to lead the party’s political campaign in the country.

“Nawaz Sharif will reach Pakistan on October 21,” Shehbaz said after a meeting with Nawaz in London.

Kh Asif was also present in the meeting.

Nawaz — who has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 owing to health reasons — was disqualified for life in 2017 by the Supreme Court for not declaring a receivable salary.

He was also serving a jail term before being sent to London for the treatment.

During the meeting, PML-N leaders also discussed the economic situation of the country and also deliberated upon the party’s strategy for the upcoming elections.

Shehbaz Sharif said Nawaz would be given a historic welcome upon his return to the country. He said Nawaz will return to the country after spending three years and 11 months in London.