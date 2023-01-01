Shehbaz directs upgradation of ML-1 on priority basis

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed for the upgradation of Main Line (ML-1) of Pakistan Railways on priority basis and said that the government was working on the revival of railways on urgent basis.

The prime minister said that ML-1 was the backbone of Pakistan Railways and in the future, Pakistan would provide trade corridor facilities to the regional countries through its railways and sea-ports systems. The prime minister chaired a meeting to review reforms in Pakistan Railways and and upgradation of ML-1. The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and other relevant officials, PM office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister observed that people were being facilitated through motorways, public transport, health and education initiatives, completed during the PML-N tenures. The meeting was apprised of the ongoing reforms and digitalization of railways. In the aftermath of last year’s devastating floods, Pakistan Railways revived its operations on emergency basis whereas digitalization work was underway. Moreover, the ticketing system was completely digitalized, it was informed. The meeting was further apprised of the upgradation project of ML-1 and particularly its various options and processes. The prime minister appreciated post-flood efforts of Pakistan Railways for the restoration of its operations.

Special steps afoot to uplift merged tribal areas of KP: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that special measures had been included in the fiscal budget 2023-24 for the uplift of merged tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Expressing his resolve to transform Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as cradle of peace, the prime minister regretted that the previous government had altogether neglected the development and progress of the province.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-N leadership from the province, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. During the meeting, the political situation of the country was discussed. They also deliberated over the upcoming general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javaid Abbasi, PM’s Adviser Engineer Amir Muqam, Senator Pir Sabir Shah, members of the National Assembly captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, Sajjad Ahmed and former MNAs Shahabuddin, Jamshaid Khan and Aurangzaib Nalotha were present. The prime minister assured that the federal government would ensure that the residents of KP should fully avail of its health and educational projects.

He further said that talented youth of the province would be provided with laptops and loans on affordable terms, adding the farmers would be given quality seed and timely supply of urea, besides equipping them with the latest technology. He observed that economic issues of the people would be reduced with the provision of trade facility in the border areas. The delegation appreciated the prime minister for inclusion of steps in the fiscal budget for the development and prosperity of province and its erstwhile tribal areas.

PM directs utilizing all-out resources for people’s protection amid Biparjoy cyclone: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the Sindh provincial government, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other relevant organisations to utilise all-out resources to ensure people’s protection keeping in view the Biparjoy cyclone.

The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review the preparedness ahead of the possible impact of the Biparjoy cyclone, asked the Sindh government, NDMA and other organizations to ensure the establishment of mobile hospitals in coastal areas and provide adequate emergency medical assistance there. He said in view of the storm, special arrangements of clean drinking water and food should be made at the camps of displaced persons.

The prime minister instructed Power Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan to ensure his presence in the districts of southern Sindh until the effects of the cyclone were over, to monitor the 24-hour power transmission system in the coastal areas. Prime Minister Shehbaz said after the cyclone, the possible damage to the power transmission system should be repaired immediately.

He also set up a committee to deal with the emergency situation arising in view of the Biparjoy cyclone. To be headed by Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, the committee would comprise Power Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, Food Security Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik, and representatives of Sindh and Balochistan governments, Meteorological Department and National Institute of Health (NIH). The prime minister instructed the committee for constant consultation to deal with the situation arising from the cyclone and keep the people aware of any possible emergency. Complete evacuation of people from the coastal areas likely to be affected, should be ensured, besides providing relief materials to them.

“Inshallah, all the institutions will collectively deal with the possible situation arising from the cyclone Biparjoy cyclone,” he resolved. The meeting was briefed on the route of the cyclone and the possible collision with the coastal areas. It was told that according to the current situation, the storm is likely to hit Keti Bandar on June 15 and was predicted to end completely within three days. Winds are blowing at an average speed of 140-150 km per hour.