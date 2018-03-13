Shehbaz Sharif formally elected as president of PML-N

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif was formally elected unopposed as the president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz after he took the charge as interim president of the party after the supreme court decision last in which it disqualified Nawaz Sharif as the party head.

Following the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as the party head, Shehbaz’s name was put forward, for the presidency, by his elder brother Nawaz Sharif during a party meeting and it was decided that the formal approval for such move would be taken after PML-N’s General Council meeting.

During the February’s meeting, where Shehbaz was elected as interim president, Nawaz Sharif was elected as Quaid (supreme leader) of the party for life.

The party’s general council will announce on Tuesday (today) that Shehbaz was elected as the president of the party as no one had submitted the nomination papers against him.

