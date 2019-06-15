Shehbaz Sharif suggests six names for ECP vacancies to parliamentary panel

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has proposed names for vacant members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from Sindh and Balochistan without consultation with the prime minister.

According to details, Shehbaz Sharif forwarded six names to the Parliamentary Committee on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and members of the ECP.

The three names for the vacant ECP member from Balochistan are Salahuddin Mengal, former provincial advocate general and senior advocate of the Supreme Court; Shah Mohammad Jatoi, advocate of the Supreme Court; and Mohammad Rauf Ata, former advocate general and senior advocate of the Supreme Court.

While the other three names for an ECP member from Sindh are: Khalid Javed, senior lawyer of the Supreme Court and former president of the Sindh High Court Bar Asso­ciation; retired Justice Abdul Rasool Memon, former jud­ge of the Sindh High Court; and retired Justice Noorul Haq Qureshi, former judge of the Islamabad High Court.

The president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz wrote in his letter that the constitutional provision of consultation between the prime minister and the opposition leader has not been fulfilled because Premier Imran Khan did not give time for a meeting.