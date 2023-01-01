Sheikh berates govt for thwarting Imran’s election struggle

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has questioned the ruling alliance (Pakistan Democratic Movement) with whom it would contest elections by disqualifying or removing [minus] Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets on Monday, he wrote that the system of oppression could not continue. The PML-N, which always violates sanctity of chaddar aur chaar deewari, would be buried. “Divine order will prevail sooner or later.”

Sheikh Rashid urged people not to support the “corrupt” government.

He said the nation rued what happed on May 9. Innocent people were being arrested and their mothers cursing, he said. “Hatred and anxiety is growing but it must end.” He called the “wrong” impression that the gap between the masses and institution had widened a ploy.

He said Nawaz Sharif could not step out of his house, that’s why overseas Pakistanis were being intimidated.

The AML leader said police were raiding places to arrest him and his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq. “My staff has been whisked away. Until police arrest me, I will keep in touch with the nation through Twitter,” he added.

He noted government failures on economic front; standoff with the IMF, budget crisis, ruined economic and widening distance with friendly countries.

The former minister said the poor were dying. The rupee-dollar disparity was increasing and now the government had increased the price of medicines by 20 per cent. The poor man was forced to eat soiled flour, he deplored.

Mr Ahmed said the corrupt government should not be supported. Only the Supreme Court could pull the country out of the political crisis, he concluded. NNI