Short-term inflation surges past 43 per cent

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s short-term inflation surged 43.16 per cent in the week ending on Dec 14, primarily fuelled by pulses, rice and vegetables, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data showed Friday.

The weekly inflation remained above 41pc for the fifth week in a row as gas prices, electricity tariffs stood higher than a year ago. On an annual basis, the price of gas charges for Q1 increased (1108.59pc), cigarettes (93.22pc), chillies powder (81.74pc), wheat flour (81.40pc), garlic (71.17pc), rice basmati broken (64.30pc), rice IRRI-6/9 (60.64pc), gents sponge chappal (58.05pc), gents sandal (53.37pc), sugar (50.52pc), gur (50.42pc), and pulse mash (44.80pc).