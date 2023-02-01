SC’s verdict lay torest conspiracies: Siraj

F.P. Report

GUJRANWALA: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq has said that the Supreme Court verdict on general elections was commendable as it laid to rest conspiracies and doubts surrounding delays in the polls.

Addressing a road caravan in Gujranwala on Saturday, he said that it was now the responsibility of the Election Commission to ensure free and fair general elections on February 8, earning respect from the nation. The caravan organized by the JI received a warm welcome at various reception points throughout the city.

Sirajul Haq emphasized that Pakistan was not established to be governed by family rules. He criticized former ruling parties as dynasties that prioritized personal interests over national service.

He attributed the country’s numerous problems to the inept governments of PML-N, PPP, and PTI. Referring to December 16, the JI chief noted that the day marked two tragedies for the nation: the country’s division and the APS Peshawar incident.

He asserted that unity among the nation and honest leadership were essential to putting Pakistan on the right track. He emphasized that defeating terrorism required not only the efforts of the army and police but also a government with public support.

Siraj dismissed the notion that tested parties could provide solutions to the country’s problems, urging the nation to choose JI for a change in its destiny. He declared February 8 as a golden opportunity for the people to rid themselves of status quo parties. If voted to power, the JI would bring about the real change, he vowed. JI Central Punjab chapter Emir Javed Kasuri also addressed the gathering on the occasion. District Emir Mazhar Iqbal Randhawa was also present.