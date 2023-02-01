SC issues written order after ECP’s schedule

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued the written order for its yesterday’s hearing on the petition submitted by the Election Commission of Pakistan against the decision of the Lahore High Court which had stayed the appointment of District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) from the executive.

In the written order, the Supreme Court sought an explanation from the PTI additional secretary general and petitioner Umair Niazi on contempt of court. The SC asked why contempt of court should not be taken against Umair Niazi under Article 204 and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 for disregarding the apex court’s November 3 order regarding the conduct of general elections on Feb 8, 2024. The poll date was mutually agreed upon in a meeting between the President and the Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to the SC order, the Lahore High Court’s decision has been suspended as the high court can’t take further action related to the ROs, DROs and AROs. The order said that the LHC judge acted beyond his territorial jurisdiction and without referring to the Supreme Court’s judgement. The Supreme Court, on the request of the Election Commission, issued notices to the federal government, the attorney general, and the provincial advocate generals.

It also issued a notice to Umair Niazi. The Supreme Court summoned all the parties after the winter break. Earlier, acting in compliance with the Supreme Court order, the Election Commission of Pakistan last night issued the election schedule for the upcoming February 8 polls. As per the ECP notification, nomination papers will be filed from the 20th to 22nd of this month.

The names of the nominated candidates would be published on 23rd while the scrutiny process to be held from 24th to 30th. The last date to file appeals against rejection or acceptance of papers will be 3rd of next month, which will be decided by Appellate Tribunals till 10th. The revised list of candidates will be published on 11th of next month and candidates may withdraw their papers till 12th. Election Commission will allot election symbols to political parties on 13th of next month while polling to be held on 8th of February.