Sidra, Sadaf hit tons as Lahore crush Peshawar in National Women’s T20 Tournament

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Sidra Amin and Sadaf Shams scored undefeated centuries to take Lahore to a dominating victory over Peshawar at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium here in the third round of the National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-24 on Thursday.

Lahore’s decision to bat first paid dividends as the side put a mammoth 233 for no loss in the allotted 20 overs. Both the opening batters smashed unbeaten centuries. Sidra Amin took 55 deliveries to hit 113, including 12 boundaries and six maximums.

She was supported by Sadaf Shams, who scored 106 from 66, showcasing 15 fours and two sixes. Peshawar bowlers toiled hard with the ball, but remained wicketless.

In return, Peshawar could only manage 86-4 in 20 overs. Opening batters Aleena Shah (11, 16b, 2x4s) and Momina Riyasat (1, 5b) both fell cheaply to right-arm pacer Fatima Khan.

Tehzeeb Shah, who contributed 20 from 21 with four boundaries, was caught Sidra off leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima’s bowling. Sidra later ran out Shabnam Hayat (15, 37b, 1×4) as well.

Raahima Syed scored an unbeaten 28 from 42, including three boundaries, which went in vain as Peshawar lost by 147 runs.

Sidra and Sadaf were jointly awarded players of the match. In another third-round fixture of the National Women’s T20 Tournament, Karachi handed Multan a seven-wicket defeat as they chased the 92-run target in 11.5 overs.

Javeria Khan top-scored with the bat, hitting 47 from 37, including six fours and a maximum. Syeda Aroob Shah, the fifth batter in, produced an unbeaten knock of 17 from 10, including a six and a four, to take Karachi over the line. Yusra Amir (15, 19b, 2x4s) was the other contributor with the bat. Tasmia Rubab, Asma Shareef and Rehmat Noreen got a wicket each for Multan.

Earlier, Multan were bundled over for a paltry 91. Opening batter Aleena Masood top-scored for the side with a 37-ball 26, including four boundaries.

Skipper Gull Feroza chipped in 13 from 11, including two fours, before she fell to off-spinner Rameen Shamim. Warda Yousaf (11, 12b, 2x4s) and Tasmia (10, 6b, 2x4s) also furthered their side’s total.

Aroob was the pick of the bowlers for Karachi, grabbing three wickets for just 16 runs in four overs. Rameen accounted for two scalps for 15 runs in three overs. Skipper Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail and Syeda Masooma Zahra also dismissed a batter each.

For her all-round brilliance, Aroob was adjudged player of the match. At Islamabad’s Diamond Club Ground, Aliya Riaz and Natalia Parvaiz steered Rawalpindi to a comfortable eight-wicket victory in the third round of the National Women’s T20 Tournament.

After opting to bowl first against Quetta, Rawalpindi had a strong start when Fatima Shah struck to get opening batter Dua Majid out for just three runs.

Fareeha Mahmood and Tuba Hassan stitched a 58-run second-wicket partnership to bring a semblance of stability to the innings. Skipper Aliya Riaz provided the breakthrough as she rattled Fareeha’s (29, 38b, 6x4s) stumps.

Jannat Rasheed (13, 14b, 1×4) also chipped in with the bat. Tuba, who scored an undefeated half-century, was the top-scorer for Quetta. Her knock of 70 from 43, showcasing seven fours and three sixes, took the team to 136-5 in 20 overs.

Left-arm spinner Tania Saeed picked up two wickets while Fatima Shah and Aima Saleem removed a batter each. Rawalpindi had a faltering start to the chase. Right-arm pacer Khairun Nisa landed two early blows with both the opening batters, Aima (2, 6b) and Fajar Naveed (10, 11b, 1×4), walking back to the pavilion cheaply.

Aliya and Natalia built an undefeated 124-run stand for the third wicket, which allowed Rawalpindi to recuperate after the early setback. Natalia hit an undefeated 57 from 44, with seven fours and a six, supporting her skipper batting at the other end.

Aliya, who was also awarded player of the match, smashed an unbeaten 63 from 49 deliveries, including seven boundaries and four maximums, to take her team over the rope. (APP)