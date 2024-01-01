Sri Lanka clinch T20 series after record low Zimbabwe total

Colombo (AFP): Wanindu Hasaranga’s bottom-order demolition eased Sri Lanka to a 2-1 series win against Zimbabwe Thursday after the tourists were bowled out in Colombo for 82, their worst-ever T20 total.

The home skipper’s 4-15 included two scalps on his final two deliveries and Sri Lanka cruised to a nine-wicket victory inside 11 overs.

Pathum Nissanaka (39 not out) and Kusal Mendis (33) added 64 runs in 46 balls before a deceptive turner from left-arm spinner Sean Williams took the latter off-stump for Zimbabwe’s sole breakthrough.

Nissanka sealed Sri Lanka’s win by launching Sikandar Raza for six over long-on when the scores drew level.

Zimbabwe had a creditable start with 56-3 after the first six overs of power play but struggled to score boundaries once fielding restrictions eased.

Number three batsman Brian Bennett top-scored with 29 off just 12 balls, including four boundaries in the second over, before a Hasaranga catch off Angelo Mathews sent him back.

But a quick collapse saw the tourists lose their last six wickets for just 11 runs including three in the final three balls of the innings.

Sri Lanka’s fielding stepped up after a shambolic show in the second match handed them a four-wicket defeat and Zimbabwe their first T20 win in the island nation.

Hasaranga’s 4-15 was backed up with a return to form by ex-skipper Mathews, who shared the new ball and finished with two wickets.

Mathews had conceded 24 runs in the final over of the second match to gift Zimbabwe their come-from-behind win.

Thursday marked the first T20 series win for Sri Lanka after a drought stretching back to their Asia Cup win in 2022. They next host Afghanistan for a one-off Test and six white-ball matches.