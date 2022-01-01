Sindh CM, along with cabinet members, visits Mazar-e-Quaid

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that on the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s 146th birth anniversary, we should reaffirm our commitment to steer the country out of different crises by forging unity and discipline so that the country he founded could flourish.

This he said while talking to the media at Mazar-e-Quaid that he visited along with his cabinet members to pay tribute to the father of the nation on the occasion of his 146th birth anniversary.

Mr Shah said that the nation needed unity to face all the challenges, including the financial and reemerging wave of terrorism, so this beloved country that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah founded with his untiring efforts, visions, and sagacity could attain new vistas of development and prosperity.

He said that a new wave of terrorism had started emerging. The incident of Banu and Islamabad are condemnable, the nation would nip in the bud all the nefarious designs of the enemies of this country, he said. Shah said that on this day we must remember the sacrifices and struggles of the people of Kashmir for their just cause. He added that the people of Pakistan were with the oppressed people of Kashmir.

The CM also recalled the problems of the people affected by the devastating floods.

“The winter has multiplied their problems and we all must help them at this time of need,” he said and added that his government was trying its best to rehabilitate the flood-affected people.

Earlier, the CM was received by his cabinet members, chief secretary, IG Police, Commissioner Karachi, and others when he arrived at the Mazar. The CM received Governor Kamran Tissori when he also arrived to pay respect to the father of the nation. The Sindh Chief Minister, along with his cabinet members, laid a floral wreath and offered Fateh to pay respect and gratitude to the great leader. The CM met the family members of the father of the nation present at the Mazar. (PPI)