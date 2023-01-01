Siraj appeals people to ensure participation in peace march on 8th

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq has said that the JI will hold peace march in Peshawar on February 8, and he appealed the people of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure their participation in it.



Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that the ruler have failed to protect the life and property of innocent people as the bomb blast in a sensitive and high security zone of Peshawar raised serious questions in their capability to tackle the threat of terror.



“I will lead the march in which thousands of people will participate,” he said, demanding the rulers accept their incompetence and resign. He said that if such incident had happened in any European country, the president and the prime minister would have resigned but the provincial and federal governments were not willing to admit their failure except from issuing the routine statements.



He said the PDM and the PPP coalition government was the continuation of the PTI. Their policies, he added, led to the collapse of economy and created serious security problem in the country. The PTI’s 10 years rule in KP, he said, was an episode of bad-governance and corruption. The former ruling party, he said, had not taken any step for the development and peace in the province.



The JI chief said the frustration of the people had reached to the peak and they were no longer ready to listen to the hollow claims and lies of the ruling elite of three parties (the PPP, the PML-N and the PTI). People, he said, wanted real change and only the JI had the capacity to give it to them. He said the JI would bring change by introducing Quran and Sunnah based system in the country.



Siraj announced the JI would also hold three-day march against inflation from February 10. The march, he added, would start from Lahore and concluded in Islamabad where he would announce the next strategy. He said the JI would resist the anti-poor conditions of the IMF and would not allow the government giving them legal cover. He said the government made full surrender before the global lender, damaging the rights of the poor masses. (INP)