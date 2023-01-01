Humayun Khan



PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Shakeel Ahmad has issued notices to respondents for granting extension to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC), on Thursday.



The writ was filed by Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Trans Peshawar Safdar Shabbir Awan while counsel for petitioner Sangeen Khan Advocate informed PHC that KPEZDC CEO Javid Iqbal Khattak was appointed for three years in 2020 by Board of Governor and now granting extension till 2026 while processes is initiated in this regard.



The counsel argued that this act is against Company Act 2017, Public Sector Companies 2013 Rules and guidelines while requested PHC to suspend Human Resource Committee notification for granting extension KPEZDC CEO.



The counsel requested PHC to suspend illegal extension to CEO Javid Iqbal Khattak till disposal of this writ petition while the divisional bench has issued notices to respondents.