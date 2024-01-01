Siraj concerned over law and order situation

F.P. Report



KASHMORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq expressing dissatisfaction over the prevailing law and order situation especially in Sindh has said that the populace feels unprotected as lawlessness and reign of dacoits prevails.



Speaking to media persons after leading the funeral prayer of JI local leader Maulana Abdul Hafeez Bajarani on Tuesday, he emphasized the necessity for the government to ensure security for the masses. Despite assuming power through a contested mandate, he urged the government to prioritize peace-building efforts and economic development.



Sirajul Haq highlighting inflation, unemployment, and lawlessness as the primary challenges confronting the populace, criticized the government’s reliance solely on IMF intervention to address economic woes, stressing the need for alternative solutions. He lamented the rampant abduction-for-ransom has become a business in Sindh, attributing it to the protection provided by feudal lords and local politicians to criminals, rendering it unsafe for citizens to venture out after dark.



He asserted that corruption and poor governance were impediments to economic growth and underscored the importance of electing honest and dedicated leadership to address these issues. He reaffirmed Jamaat-e-Islami’s commitment to advocating for the rights of the people and striving towards the establishment of an Islamic welfare state.



Siraj extended condolences to the family of the deceased JI leader, praising Bajarani’s lifelong dedication to promoting the Islamic system in the country. He stated that Gaza has transformed into the world’s most oppressive prison, with the city ablaze from artillery fire and its inhabitants succumbing to hunger and disease.