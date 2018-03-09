Siraj supports Rabbani as Senate Chairman

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has supported Raza Rabbani as the new Senate Chairman and urged all political parties to develop consensus in this regard to avoid horse trading.

In a statement here, he said that the re-election of Raza Rabbani as Chairman Senate would bring to an end the present political crisis and state of uncertainty.

He said that Raza Rabbani’s performance as Senate Chairman and his style of working in the past had impressed everybody as he had set an example by serving the country and the nation remaining over and above corruption.

Sirajul Haq said that the differences with Raza Rabbani’s party(PPP) apart, the personal performance and the capability of Rabbani must be duly acknowledged. He said that the performance and achievement of Raza Rabbani was the best proof of his eligibility for the top slot in the upper house.

Advertisements