Solangi calls Moroccan ambassador

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi Saturday telephoned Moroccan Ambassador to Pakistan Muhammad Karmoune to express grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and property due to the devastating earthquake in Morocco.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Morocco, Murtaza Solangi said the Pakistani nation shared the grief of the affected families. “Pakistani nation and government are standing by the side of Moroccan earthquake victims at this difficult time,” Murtaza Solangi remarked.

Murtaza Solangi said, “Pakistan will provide all possible help and support to the people of Morocco, including health facilities.” He said, “Pakistan will not leave the people of Morocco alone in this time of need. The caretaker minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the victims of the earthquake in eternal peace and also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.