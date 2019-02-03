Some politicians ignore national interest: Fazli

KABUL (Pajhwok): Senior presidential advisor Fazal Mahmood Fazli has blamed some politicians for ignoring the national interest in quest of power.

“It is regrettable that some political figures, so-called founders of a democratic transition of power and the existing system, ignore all national values because of differences with the government,” he said

Ahead of the Moscow meeting on Afghanistan, the advisor revealed those politicians were ready to compromise the current political system, national sovereignty, army and fundamental national rights in a bid to come to power.

Fazli’s statement comes before a meeting between Taliban representatives and political party representatives, slated for Feb 5-6 in the capital of Russia.

An organiser of the meeting told Pajhwok Afghan News several politicians had been issued with visas for participation in the Moscow talks.

Some sources in Kabul said former president Hamid Karzai, HIA leader Gulbadin Hekmatyar, Mohammad Mohaqiq and High Peace Council chief Karim Khalili had been invited to the meeting.

The Foreign Ministry in Moscow says the talks were unrelated to formal negotiations that the Russian government previously hosted, including a November conference hosted by Foreign Minister Sergey V. Lavrov.

Taliban representatives had also attended that event. An Afghan diaspora group in Moscow is organising the talks on Tuesday and Wednesday. Representatives from Taliban’s political office in Qatar and all major political parties in Afghanistan have been invited to attend the talks.