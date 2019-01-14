South Africa completes 3-0 sweep in Test series against Pakistan

Monitoring Desk

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa has continued its dominance in the Test series as Pakistan suffered another humiliating defeat and loss the Test series 3-0, on Monday.

After resuming the inning on last day of test, Pakistan starts the innings at 153 for three and needing another 228 runs Pakistan battling line up crumbled to 273 on Day 04 of third Test.

On Sunday, Quinton de Kock hit an imperious century to put South Africa in a powerful position on the third day at the Wanderers Stadium.

De Kock’s 129 and a double strike by Dale Steyn kept South Africa on course but Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam batted brightly towards the close to give Pakistan some hope.

Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood got Pakistan off to their best start of the series, putting on 67 for the first wicket.

Pakistan only made one total over 200 in their first five innings in the series and had not batted for longer than 70.4 overs.

Steyn’s two wickets took his total in Tests to 433, bringing him level with Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath and Stuart Broad of England in joint eighth place on the all-time Test wicket-takers list.