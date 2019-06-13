Speaker Pervaiz Elahi issues production orders for Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Rafique

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has issued production orders for Hamza Shehbaz and Khawaja Salman Rafique, on Thursday.

According to details, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders will attend the budget session starting today.

Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza is in National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) custody in connection to the Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases. The PML-N leader was arrested after the Lahore High Court rejected his request for interim bail.

While Rafique is in the accountability watchdogs custody in connection to the Paragon Housing Society scam along with his brother Khawaja Saad Rafique.