PM Khan to represent Pakistan at SCO meeting today

F.P. Report

BISHKEK: Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the 19th meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Thursday (today).

Prime Minister Khan is attending the two day summit, on the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

According to reports, PM Khan will address two sessions of the meeting and will also have bilateral interaction with other participating leaders on the sidelines.

State Radio reported that a range of decisions will be approved by the leaders of states, besides signing of agreements to intensify cooperation in diverse fields at the SCO meeting.

The leaders of SCO member and observer states as well as representatives of various international organizations will attend the meeting.

Since becoming an SCO member in 2017, Pakistan has been actively participating at all levels in various SCO mechanisms including Foreign Affairs, Defence, National Security, Economy and Trade, Science and Technology and Innovation, Youth and Women Empowerment, Tourism and Media.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had attended the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Bishkek last month, which considered and finalized the documents and decisions to be signed by the SCO Leaders during the CHS meeting.

The Council of Heads of State is the highest forum of SCO which considers and defines strategy, prospects and priorities of the organization.