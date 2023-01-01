Special court sends Qureshi on 14-day judicial remand in cipher case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A special court has sent former foreign minister and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on a 14-day judicial remand in the cipher leaking case.

The case proceedings were conducted by special court’s Judge Abul Muhammad Hasnat Zulqarnain on Wednesday.

The special court has been set up to hear cases registered under the Official Secrets Act and it holds in-camera proceedings.

Special prosecutor Shah Khawar and Qureshi’s lawyer Babar Awan appeared in the court.

During hearing, FIA prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi requested the court to extend physical remand of Qureshi but the judge rejected his request and granted 14-day judicial remand of the PTI leader.

Qureshi was presented before the special court after completion of his two-day physical remand.

Earlier, the special court judge held trial proceedings of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the same case at Attock Jail, where he is currently incarcerated.

The judge extended judicial remand of the former premier in the case for 14 another days.

The former foreign minister was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency earlier this month in connection with a case registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act against ex-premier Imran Khan and Qureshi.

The FIR alleged that Imran, Qureshi and their other associates were involved in the communication of information contained in a secret classified document (cipher) to unauthorised persons by “twisting facts to achieve their ulterior motives and personal gains in a manner prejudicial to the interests of state security”.

The case was registered after an American news outlet The Intercept published what was claimed to be the contents of the diplomatic cable that had reportedly gone missing from Imran’s possession.