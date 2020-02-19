Strict security arrangements put in place for PSL matches

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Strict security arrangements have been put in place as all eyes are towards the fifth season of the 2020 Pakistan Super League that begins on Thursday.

Police and Rangers have been deployed inside and around the National Stadium in Karachi. The pitch has been given a final touch and the outfield has been turned pleasant. Spider, hawk eye and other cameras have been installed in the stadium.

As many as 350 artists will perform in the opening ceremony of the HBL PSL 2020, which will be held at Karachi’s National Stadium on Thursday. The metropolitan city is expected to be set alight as artists from different music genres – Sufi, pop, rock, bhangra and folk – will come together to perform at what will be the biggest opening ceremony in the history of the HBL PSL.

Thousands of fans in the stadium will be on the edge of their seats and millions around the globe will be glued to their television sets as world renowned artists like Abrar-ul-Haq, Aima Baig, Abu Mohammad, Fareed Ayaz, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sajjad Ali, Sanam Marvi and rock band Soch will embellish the ceremony with their breath-taking performances, while Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon and Asim Azhar will perform HBL PSL 2020’s anthem Tayyar Hain.

The glittery ceremony, which will be held before the opening match of the tournament between defending champions Quetta Gladiators and two-time champion Islamabad United, will also include riveting acts and a spectacular fireworks show.

PCB Commercial Director Babar Hamid, said “It is only befitting that a grand and glamorous opening ceremony is held to welcome Pakistan’s very own HBL PSL in the country. We have brought together all the top artists in the country to set the tone of what will be an epic tournament.”

The ceremony, which will be approximately an hour long, will kick-off at 6.45pm.

The toss for the first match will be held at 8.30pm, while the much-anticipated first ball of the HBL PSL 2020 will be delivered at 9pm.

Event schedule

20 Feb – Opening ceremony to be followed by star Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, National Stadium (Start time TBC)

21 Feb – Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Stadium (3pm-6.15pm); Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium (8pm-11.15pm)

22 Feb – Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, National Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

23 Feb – Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

26 Feb – Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

27 Feb – Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

28 Feb – Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium (3pm-6.15pm); Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium (8pm-11.15pm)

29 Feb – Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

1 Mar – Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

2 Mar – Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

3 Mar – Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

4 Mar – Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

5 Mar – Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

6 Mar – Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium (8pm-11.15pm)

7 Mar – Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, Pindi Cricket Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

8 Mar – Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Pindi Cricket Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

10 Mar – Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

11 Mar – Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

12 Mar – Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

13 Mar – Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, National Stadium (8pm-11.15pm)

14 Mar – Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Stadium (7pm-5.15pm)

15 Mar – Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, National Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

17 Mar – Qualifier (1 v 2), National Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

18 Mar – Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

20 Mar – Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium (8pm-11.15pm)

22 Mar – Final, Gaddafi Stadium (start time TBC)