Students hold condolence reference for Latif Afridi

F.P. Report



BARA: People from different walks of life expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the assignation of a senior lawyer and ex-President of the Supreme Court Bar Association in a condolence reference held here at Bara press club last day.



The activity was organized by Pakhtoon Students Federation(PSF) Khyber chapter and was attended by former federal minister Waris Khan Afridi, Sayasi Ittehad (political alliance) Bara Shah Faisal Afridi, son the deceased Danish Afridi, Senior vice-President Awami National Party (ANP) Shareen Afridi, General Secretary of Khyber Union Zahidullah, Chief of Malgari Ustazan, Khyber Gulabdin Afridi, provincial vice-President of PSF Faheem Afridi, senior poet Qandahar Afridi beside number of students, political and social workers and members of civil society.



Addressing on the occasion, speakers paid rich tribute to the renowned lawyer Latif Afridi and shed light on different aspects of his life. They maintained that it was credit of the late advocate that he created awareness against the draconian law, Frontier Crime Regulation (FCR) and apprised the tribesmen of drawbacks of the law and won a basic right of adult franchise for the tribal.



With murdering of Latif Lala, the area was deprived of a powerful voice for the rights of the poor, they added. They extended their heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul. The deceased’s son Danish Afridi thanked the organizers for initiating a condolence reference in the honor of his father and vowed that he would continue serving the neglected sections of the society while following footprints of Latif Afridi.