PTI to steer country out of crises: Zulfi

F.P. Report

ATTOCK: Central leader Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and expected candidate for NA-50 Attock, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari (alias Zulfi Bokhari) while addressing a public gathering here on Tuesday has claimed that PTI under the leadership of Imran Khan will steer the country out of political and economic default like situation after coming into power.



Among others, the public gathering was also participated by candidate for MPA Attock Sardar Mumtaz Hussain Mahjia, Col. ® Mohammad Anwar, Vice President, PTI Malik Kamran Khaki, Sardar Farukh Khan, Malik Liaquat Ali Khan, Sardar Mohammad Ali Khan, as well as former chairmen, councilors and thousands of people from Tehsils Fatehang.



Speaking on the occasion, Zulfi Bokhari has said that PDM alliance government had compelled the poor people to beg before the political pundits for provision of bread and butters. These pundits are only desirous taking over the rule of the country at their own wish and whims pushing their people to the age of slavery but now time has come to get rid of all these political big wigs who were exploiting their masses for the last many decades.



The PTI leader said that the political cheaters are exposed before the people. He said the elected candidates are the obedient having the mandate of the people. He said the deteriorated condition of Larkana Sind is also reflected in the visual and pictures of PPP Chairman Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari governed their province for the last fifty years as compare to the socio-economic living standards of our people seem a Dubai.



Mr. Zulfi Bokhari said that PML(N) Alliance Government of Mian Shahbaz Sharif have snatched bite of bread from the poor segment of society who are even forced to get one bag wheat flour after waiting in que for long hours. The price hike of petrol, gas, electricity, kitchen items, un-employment , terrorism, extremism reached beyond the control of the citing rulers, he added. (INP)