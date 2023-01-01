Summer vacation to start from June 6 in schools

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Schools Education Department has announced summer vacation for two and a half months, on Wednesday.

According to Schools Education Secretary, the summer vacation will start from June 6 and will end on August 20.

The Schools Education Department announced that during this period all government and private educational institutes will remain closed.

Additional subject exam

Education boards have changed the examination policy under which students have been allowed to sit in exam of an additional subject, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Wednesday.

The new policy will take effect from the annual exams of 2024.

The policy will enable millions of students to sit in exam of an additional subject.

Under the new arrangement, science students will be able to opt for an additional art subject and vice versa.

The Punjab Board Committee (PBC) has approved the new policy.

According to the PBC, students are not barred anywhere in the world from opting for an additional subject.

It has hoped that the new policy will be of benefit for students.