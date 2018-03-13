Supreme court indicts Daniyal Aziz in contempt case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday indicted Federal Privatization Minister Daniyal Aziz in a contempt of court case for his anti-judiciary speeches.

Sheikh Azmat Saeed headed the three-member bench,comprising Justices Mushir Alam and Mazhar Alam Miankhel took up the case against the minister.

The supreme court indicted Daniyal Aziz under Article 204 and contempt of court law 2003.

During the hearing the honorable judges remarked that Daniyal Aziz scandalized the judiciary and tried to intervene in court matters.

Justice Mushir Alam read out the charge sheet for the accused Aziz, while minister rejected the allegations leveled against him.

The apex court decide during the last hearing that Daniyal Aziz will be indicted on March 13 after expressing dissatisfaction over the reply submitted by the minister in the case.

Daniyal Aziz’s counsel rejected all the all allegations and adding that the media reports of his client’s ‘anti-judiciary’ speech was false.

On Feb 2, the apex court issued contempt of court notice to Federal Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz over anti-judiciary speeches.

Advertisements