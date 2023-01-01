Swat CTD police station blast: Constables Sher Wali and Nasar laid to rest in Buner

F.P. Report

BUNER: The martyred police constables Sher Wali of Jangdara tehsel Daggar Buner and Nasar Khan of Shakmanay tehsel Mandanr Buner dead bodies laid to rest in the ancestral graveyards on Tuesday April 25 who were embraced martyrdom during blasting in the CTD police station Kabal Swat on Monday late night.

The police special squads were solute to their coffin which were covered with national and police flags.The police officers and representatives of district administration with official protocol laid them in graves with pray for eternal rest in peace.

The police officers police personnel the district administration the political social religious figures and general public largely participated in their funeral procession and attended the Namaz Jinaza and stayed there till final burial rituals. The news about their martyrdom was spread like forest fire in the entire Buner.

The people from all walk of life were dashed to their native villages and offered Fatiha participated in funeral procession and the Namaz Jinaza as well. The martyred families members and others were of the view it was a shook them when a CTD compound came under explosion and demanded proper investigation so as to find the clue and best adopt preventive measures to avoid occurrence such like incident to best protect the police personnel in larger interest of the families and state as well and to send message of long lasting peace among fellow citizens of this homeland.