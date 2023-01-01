Sydney: Over 31,000 Sikhs vote for Khalistan Referendum

SYDNEY (Agencies): In Sydney, over 31,000 Sikhs voted for Khalistan Referendum on Sunday amid stiff resistance from the Indian government and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal campaign to stop Sikhs from holding the third phase of referendum in Australia.

Thousands of Sikh men and women cast their votes under the supervision of independent Punjab Referendum Commission which is overseeing the worldwide referendum voting, commissioned by Pro-Khalistan separatist group, Sikhs for Justice.

The Sikhs for Justice General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said the Sydney turnout was a reflection of an extraordinary growing global support for liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation.

It is pertinent to mention that Khalistan Referendum’s voting in Sydney was the third phase of the Australian campaign. The first phase was held in Melbourne in January this year when over 50,000 Sikhs turned out to cast their votes. The second phase was held in Brisbane in March this year where more than 11,000 Sikhs had voted.