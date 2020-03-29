Tableeghi Jamaat Centre sealed in Hyderabad

F.P. Report

HYDERABAD The Sindh authorities have shut down Tableeghi Jamaat Centre in Hyderabad after one of its foreign members fell sick with coronavirus.

According to the authorities, a Chinese national was reported to the hospital where a test confirmed coronavirus. The authorities then sealed the Tableeghi centre and turned it into a quarantine centre.

Doctors from Karachi were rushed to the centre who are now carrying out tests on the 200 members of the Tableeghi Jamaat locked inside the centre.

The development came as the Sindh-wide lockdown imposed by the provincial government entered its seventh day on Sunday as the death toll from coronavirus reached three with nearly 500 infections.