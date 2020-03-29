PML leaders, workers mobilised to help people: Parvez

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League (PML) central leadership has activated the party’s district presidents and workers throughout the province to be ready to help people amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday contacted the party presidents and prominent leaders on telephone in this regard. He said, “I am grateful to party leaders and workers who are taking part in this noble work.”

Parvez said that district organisations of the PML should participate in relief activities in an organised manner, fight coronavirus and strengthen the measures being taken by the Punjab government.

He said the army, doctors, nurses, police and other administrative institutions were rendering the best services and the entire nation salutes the medical staff, doctors and paramedical staff, for the spirit and courage with which they are treating and helping coronavirus patients.

Parvez said the Pakistan Army has always played an appreciable role in every difficult time. “The Pakistan Army is always seen on the front line.

The government, its institutions and the nation will defeat coronavirus through unity and with the blessings and help of Allah Almighty. This difficult time will pass very soon and the nation will emerge successful.”