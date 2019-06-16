TAPI gas pipeline route to see some changes in Afghanistan

KABUL (1TVNews): The planned route of multi-country TAPI natural gas pipeline project will see some changes in Afghanistan, Afghan authorities said on Sunday.

Hashmatullah Naseri, a spokesman for the Ministry of Urban Development and Land, said that the changes will happen in order to avoid damage to agricultural lands and gardens owned by local residents.

He said that the changes will happen mostly in Kandahar’s Maiwand district and Delaram of Nimruz province.

According to the official, the regulation of TAPI project and the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on land acquisition have been finalized and will be signed with TAPI Limited company in next one month.

Head of TAPI Limited company has also asked the Afghan government to finalize route of the project in Registan district in Kandahar and Delaram district in Nimruz.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said that the procurement process for construction of the pipeline in Afghanistan will begin soon.

Originating at the giant Galkynysh gas field in Turkmenistan, the $9.6 billion TAPI (Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India) pipeline involves the four countries’ own energy companies, and would carry 33 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year.