Termination of law officers: PHC imposes fine on all respondents

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) imposed Rs1 lakh fine on each respondent including caretaker Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Advocate General (AG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Secretary Law for didn’t submitting reply in termination of Law Officers from AG Office in seven months, Monday.

PHC’s larger bench comprised of Justice SM Attique Shah, Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Waqar annoyed attitude of respondents while directed submission of reply within fortnight with observation that hearing wouldn’t be adjourned on next date.

During hearing Justice Shakeel Ahmad observed that unfortunately after seven months of petitions reply wasn’t by respondents and remarked that why the respondents didn’t submitted comments.

Justice SM Attique observed that petitioner’s counsel shall must appear before the larger bench following information that applicant’s lawyer is busy in arguments in another court after inquiry by the bench from petitioner.

It is worthy to mention that both AG and counsel for petitioner didn’t present before larger bench in the case against termination of Law officers from Advocate General Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PHC’s larger bench comprised Justice Shakeel Ahmad, Justice SM Attique and Justice Waqar Ahmad imposed Rs1 lakh fine on each respondent while adjourned hearing for fortnight.

Meanwhile, Additional District and Session Judge Peshawar ordered registration of First Information Report against two Station House Officers (SHOs) of Nowshera Kalan and Cant for illegal raid on house and torturing women.

The counsel Syed Aziz-u-Din Kakakhel advocate argued that SHO Cant Waqas Khan and SHO Nowshera Kalan Irshad Khan had raided Redi Gul’s residences on 8th October while abducted his son from the premises. The counsel added that the petitioner had knocked every door of police high-ups but to no veil and argued that court has approached for dissemination of justice.